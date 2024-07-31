SIMONE BILES leads USA to women’s gymnastics team gold becoming America's most decorated gymnast ever







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Simone Biles has won her fifth Olympic gold medal after helping the United States to a commanding win in the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday July 30, at the Bercy Arena in France.

The five-woman squad of Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera returned the US to the top of the Olympic podium in dominant fashion after posting a combined score of 171.296, more than 5.802 points clear of Italy (165.494), who earned their first artistic gymnastics medal in 96 years.

Brazil took bronze (164.497), keeping Great Britain off the podium by a scanty 0.234 points.

Three years after the Americans settled for a silver medal as favorites at the Tokyo Olympics when Biles withdrew from the team final after after suffering an injury, the Americans restored their place atop the sport’s world order with a comprehensive performance across all four disciplines, winning team gold for the third time in the last four Summer Games.

Biles’ gold marked her 38th career medal between the Olympics and world championships, extending her record as the most decorated gymnast in history.

The Russian team, who beat the US for the gold in Tokyo, were not entered in Sunday’s final.