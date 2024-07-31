Brazilian swimmer banished from Olympic Games after sneaking out of the Village to go on a night out in Paris with her boyfriend







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - An Olympic athlete has been banished from the Games after sneaking out of the Village to 'go on a night out in Paris' with her boyfriend

Brazilian swimmer, Ana Carolina Vieira went to town without permission with her boyfriend, fellow swimmer Gabriel Santos, after her country crashed out of the 4X100m freestyle relay.

The 22-year-old sneaked out of the Village to meet up with Santos on July 26 without permission.

According to Brazilian media, when pulled up on the indiscretion by the Brazilian Olympic Committee she abused them and was then swiftly sent on a flight back home.

The sport's governing body in Brazil described her reaction as 'disrespectful and aggressively challenge(ing)'.

Her partner Santos, who was eliminated in the heats of the men's 4x100 freestyle, was also disciplined and has reportedly apologised for the rule break.

'The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA), the COB decided to punish the two athletes for having left the Olympic Village without authorization last Friday.' The statement from the body began.

'In addition to this fact, the athlete Ana Carolina, disrespectfully and aggressively, contested the technical decision taken by the Brazilian Swimming Team committee.

'Thus, athlete Gabriel Santos was punished with a warning and athlete Ana Carolina Vieira was punished with removal from the delegation. She will return to Brazil immediately.'

Brazil's swim team leader Gustavo Otsuka told Reuters: 'We’re not here playing or taking a vacation.

'We’re here working for Brazil, for the 200 million taxpayers who are working for us. We can’t play around here. She took a completely inappropriate position to make her point, her dismay, about the formation of the relay.'