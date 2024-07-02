‘Stop seeking validation from the entertainment industry mafia which is in the grip of Satan''- PATRICK DOYLE tells gospel artists slighted that TEMS won best gospel award at 2024 BET Awards







Tuesday, July 02, 2024 - Actor Patrick Doyle has asked mainstream gospel artists not to feel slighted over the recent award singer Tems won at the 2024 BET Awards.

The 29-year-old singer won the best gospel/Inspirational award for her song ‘Me and U’ at the 2024 BET Awards which was held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, United States, on Monday, July 1.

Tems beat Shirley Caesar (“Award All of the Glory”), Kirk Franklin (“All Things”), Halle Bailey (“Angel”), CeCe Winans( “Come Jesus Come”), Erica Campbell (Do You Believe in Love?”), Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore (God Problems”), and Kirk Franklin (Try Love) to scoop the award with her song “Me & U.”

Social media users including some mainstream gospel artists have raised eyebrows over the award organizers' decision to give Tems the award.

In a post shared on social media, Doyle said he feels the pain of the mainstream gospel singers and asked them to stop seeking validation from the entertainment industry as they are in ‘the grip of Satan.’

‘I feel the pain of mainstream gospel artistes who feel slighted that Tems an evidently secular musician was awarded the BET award for best gospel song. That said I believe it's about time that committed Christians stop seeking validation from fickle institutions like the entertainment industry mafia which by the way is in the grip of satan.’