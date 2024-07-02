Actor MARLON WAYANS urges rappers to stop beefing before it ends like 'TUPAC vs BIGGIE'







Tuesday, July 02, 2024 - American actor-comedian, Marlon Wayans has urged rappers including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, The Game, and Rick Ross to end their beef and make peace.

Wayans was reacting to the viral video of Rick Ross getting jumped by fans of Drake in Vancouver for playing Kendrick’s diss song “Not Like Us,” when he made the plea.

Posting on Instagram, Wayans explained his stance by writing: “Dear Hip Hop. It’s all fun and games until people start getting hurt. Remember this, HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF! I knew Tupac, I knew Biggie. I partied with them, hung out with them, saw them both 20 minutes before they got shot.

“Violence is real. Everyone can be touched. Don’t entertain the devil. I love @champagnepapi love @richforever love @kendricklamar love @losangelesconfidentinal [The Game] and I say to all my brothers there’s enough for everyone to eat.”

Wayans also referred to Cole peacefully backing out of his feud and apologizing to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on “7 Minute Drill.”

“Y’all all need to what @realcolworld did. With peace, with love, with positivity,” he wrote. “Life is short… even shorter if you spend your energy on breaking each other down instead of building each other up. Hate seeing any of our kings at war. We are too few. STOP! And I say this with love. Always OG MW.”