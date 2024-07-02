KANYE WEST’s wife, BIANCA CENSORI, takes the rapper's daughters NORTH and CHICAGO WEST shopping (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 02, 2024 - Bianca Censori wore a bodysuit that gave the illusion of nudity as she went shopping with her husband Kanye West’s daughters, North West and Chicago West.

Photos show Bianca paying for items bought at the checkout counter while North focused on her phone.

North stood next to her little sister, Chicago West, who wore a white t-shirt with a pink graphic design.

A source claimed that Kanye is the one pulling the strings behind Bianca's daring outfit choices, something they claim he also did with Kim.

This was underscored by Kanye's Instagram posts to ring in 2024 where he shared risque photos of Bianca and declared that it was the year of "no pants".

"Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person as an artist. Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into," they said.