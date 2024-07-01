Some of the items stolen in Eldoret during protests found hidden in maize farms and bushes - Ogopa serikali (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - As pursuit of suspects involved in house breakings while taking advantage of the June 25 peaceful protests continues, police in Eldoret have recovered several household items hidden in bushes and maize farms within the environs of the town.

The recoveries were stolen from a restaurant and various food kiosks in the town. A 26-year-old suspect found with a 12-channel sound craft mixer valued at Sh 500,000 and stolen from Baniyas Restaurant has since been placed in custody.



Other suspects captured on CCTV cameras disappearing with TV sets, gas cylinders, and seats among other items are enjoying liberty on lease.



Found hidden in the farm include two TV screens sizes 75" and 55", a 50kg gas cylinder, mini pear controller DMX, D.I box, 6 gold-coated seats, a vegetable cutter, cutleries, and sufurias among others.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.