3 suspects caught on HD camera looting CleanShelf Supermarket in Rongai during protests as DCI goes after them (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Detectives are pursuing three suspects caught on camera breaking into CleanShelf supermarket in Rongai during anti-finance bill protests.

The suspects were part of the looters who overpowered unarmed security guards manning the supermarket and broke in.

By the time police arrived, the suspects had made away with items of unknown value.

DCI shared a video of the three suspects and urged them to surrender.

“These suspects broke into Cleanshelf Supermarket in Ongata Rongai when other peaceful protestors remained true to their course. They are being sought by the police and are called upon to surrender,’’ wrote DCI.

Watch video.

Do you know them? #FichuakwaDCI by calling 0800 722 203 to report anonymously. pic.twitter.com/o7grJG8Ynv — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 1, 2024

