Some arrogant leaders in Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime will make RUTO a one-term President – GACHAGUA warns.





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused some leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime of displaying arrogance and making President William Ruto lose popularity.

Speaking on Sunday at PEFA Church Kiamariga, Nyeri County, Gachagua said some leaders are arrogant and are helping stoke public outrage against the government.

The DP told the leaders in government that it was incumbent upon them to help President William Ruto succeed in his programs.

Without mentioning names, the second in command said some of the leaders have taken to looking down on Kenyans thereby provoking anger towards the whole government.

"Don't undermine the President and his government by antagonizing Kenyans. Wengine wamekuwa na kiburi, wakifungua mdomo watu wanakasirika."

"Na hawa watu ndio wanaharibia rais, wanaharibia serikali. Wako na kiburi mingi sana.” Gachagua said.

Some leaders led by Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi, and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung'wah have been accused of showing a lot of arrogance for being close to the President.

