Luo man cornered by detectives transporting bhang worth millions of shillings in a luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser TX along Kisii-Migori highway (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 8, 2024 - A 42-Year-Old man found trafficking 146kg of bhang along the Kisii-Migori highway was yesterday arrested, after a hot pursuit by Kisii law enforcers who had gotten wind of his illicit trade.

Having mounted a roadblock at the Iyabe Bomokora area, the officers intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser TX Reg. No. KDG 508E with two occupants. But whose driver sped off as the officers closed in for a search.

The move prompted a hot chase, but not for long as the Prado got stuck in a ditch to the disappointment of the determined occupants. Even so, the driver managed to scamper into nearby thickets and holed up.

Not so lucky though for Collins Otieno, who was cornered and helped to a police car alongside six sacks of bhang that were found stashed in their vehicle. Another motor vehicle plate KDL 841X was also found concealed in a carrier bag.

The suspect was escorted to Suneka Police Station for further processing, while the seized narcotics and the motor vehicle were detained at Kisii Central Police Station as exhibits.

The pursuit of the escapee is ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.