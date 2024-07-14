Singer PAUL OKOYE buys his wife, IVY IFEOMA, a new Range Rover SUV as a ‘push gift’







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Singer Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy of Psquare bought his wife, Ivy Ifeoma a Range Rover SUV as ‘Push Gift.’

Taking to Instagram stories to share a photo of the SUV he got this wife, Paul wrote; “My baby use this baby to push the other baby very well.”

Ifeoma who is currently in the U.S., also shared the good news on her page as well as pictures of her new ride.

“New baby from my baby.” she captioned her insta story post.

In May 2024, the couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Ifeoma’s hometown.

Prior to their wedding, it was rumored that Ifeoma is pregnant. Paul has now confirmed the rumour by stating that the car he got for her is for her to “push the baby very well.”

