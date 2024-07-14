Chaos as Rift Valley Institute students storm 3 shops owned by Nakuru businessman on suspicion of killing a female student - They were last seen together at a club (VIDEO).


Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Students from Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) reportedly stormed three shops belonging to a businessman at Kabasis Center in Nakuru.

This follows allegations that the businessman was seen at a club last night with a female student whose body was discovered Sunday morning.

The students are demanding immediate answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Eyewitnesses report that the shops have been emptied as students retrieve items of value.

Transport was also paralyzed after the students blocked the road in protest.

