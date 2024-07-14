Actor EDDIE MURPHY marries longtime partner PAIGE BUTCHER in private Caribbean wedding







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Eddie Murphy has officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, Paige Butcher. The couple exchanged vows on Tuesday in Anguilla in the Caribbean, as reported by People.

The actor and Butcher have been engaged since 2018, making this wedding a highly anticipated event. Photos published by People showcase a stunning ceremony, with both bride and groom dressed in resplendent white outfits—Butcher in a dress by Mira Zwillinger and Murphy in a suit by Brioni.

Murphy and Butcher share two children together, daughter Izzy and son Max. This marks Murphy's second marriage and Butcher's first.

The couple began dating in 2012, and this ceremony serves to officially legalize their long-standing relationship. Despite the formalities, Murphy and Butcher have been deeply in love for years.

Speculation about their marital status arose last month when Murphy referred to Butcher as his wife twice during a New York Times interview. Although they hadn't tied the knot at that time, it was evident that the wedding was imminent.

The intimate Caribbean ceremony confirms their commitment, adding a new chapter to their love story.