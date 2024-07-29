SHOCK as it emerges that actress GLORIA MORAA’s teenage daughter took her own life after a sustained period of toxic parenthood.

Monday, July 29, 2024 - The sudden demise of actress Gloria Moraa’s daughter, Mary Achieng, has taken a fresh twist after it emerged that she took her own life after a sustained long period of toxic parenthood.
Screenshots shared on Instagram by her friend, Njambi Fever,
suggest that the daughter, who turned 19 years old recently, went through a lot
at the hands of her mother.
The former Tahidi High actress would reportedly subject
her daughter to physical and emotional abuse and pretend to be a caring mother
on social media.
Moraa reportedly felt that her daughter wasted her youth
after she gave birth to her when she was still a teenager.
Moraa’s daughter reportedly took her own life on Sunday by
inhaling carbon monoxide from a jiko.
Her death was confirmed by Moraa’s best friend Sandra Dacha, a popular local actress.
