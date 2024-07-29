SHOCK as it emerges that actress GLORIA MORAA’s teenage daughter took her own life after a sustained period of toxic parenthood.





Monday, July 29, 2024 - The sudden demise of actress Gloria Moraa’s daughter, Mary Achieng, has taken a fresh twist after it emerged that she took her own life after a sustained long period of toxic parenthood.

Screenshots shared on Instagram by her friend, Njambi Fever, suggest that the daughter, who turned 19 years old recently, went through a lot at the hands of her mother.

The former Tahidi High actress would reportedly subject her daughter to physical and emotional abuse and pretend to be a caring mother on social media.

Moraa reportedly felt that her daughter wasted her youth after she gave birth to her when she was still a teenager.

Moraa’s daughter reportedly took her own life on Sunday by inhaling carbon monoxide from a jiko.

Her death was confirmed by Moraa’s best friend Sandra Dacha, a popular local actress.













The Kenyan DAILY POST