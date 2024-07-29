Actress GLORIA MORAA’s daughter’s best friend reveals that she took her own life and blames her mother for being toxic.

.
Monday,
July 29, 2024 - It is now emerging that actress Gloria
Moraa’s daughter Mary Achieng alias Marie took her own life after falling into
depression.
Marie’s best friend took to her X account and blamed her
mother for leading her to depression.
“It’s heartbreaking how a parent can raise a child only
to show resentment and blame them for all their problems once they’re grown. My
friend Marie was loved by so many, but she took her life because of one
person’s cruelty,’’ she tweeted.
“It’s incredibly painful to be in a place where you can’t
control anything, especially when you know someone struggled with depression
until their last straw,’’ she added.
Marie reportedly took her own life on Sunday by inhaling
carbon monoxide from a jiko.
She turned 19 years old recently but depression took a toll on her.
