Meet TIFFANY WANGARI, who was framed to face murder charges after MWANGI KIUNJURI’s daughter torched Moi Girls dormitory and killed 10 students - Mnyonge Hana Haki.





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - In 2017, the daughter of Laikipia East Member of Parliament and former Agriculture Minister, Mwangi Kiunjuri, was accused of starting the dormitory fire that led to the death of 10 students.

Kiunjuri is said to have used his connection with the powers that be to cover up the case.

An innocent student identified as Tifanny Wangari Gitonga was implicated in the murder so that Kiunjuri’s daughter could enjoy freedom.

Kiunjuri flew his daughter to the UK after the incident.

Tifanny is serving a five-year jail term at Lang’ata Womens Prison as Kiunjuri’s daughter enjoys life in the UK.

While passing the sentence, Justice Mutuku noted that she took into consideration the impact statement of the parents of the victims

"I will not impose a non-custodial sentence to the accused because the offence of manslaughter is a serious one that needs one to serve a jail term," said Mutuku.

Below is a photo of the student who is facing a jail term for a crime she did not commit.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.