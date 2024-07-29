Meet TIFFANY WANGARI, who was framed to face murder charges after MWANGI KIUNJURI’s daughter torched Moi Girls dormitory and killed 10 students - Mnyonge Hana Haki.

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - In 2017, the daughter of Laikipia East Member of Parliament and former Agriculture Minister, Mwangi Kiunjuri, was accused of starting the dormitory fire that led to the death of 10 students.
Kiunjuri is said to have
used his connection with the powers that be to cover up the case.
An innocent student
identified as Tifanny Wangari Gitonga was implicated in the murder so that
Kiunjuri’s daughter could enjoy freedom.
Kiunjuri flew his
daughter to the UK after the incident.
Tifanny is serving a
five-year jail term at Lang’ata Womens Prison as Kiunjuri’s daughter enjoys
life in the UK.
While passing the
sentence, Justice Mutuku noted that she took into consideration the impact
statement of the parents of the victims
"I
will not impose a non-custodial sentence to the accused because the offence of
manslaughter is a serious one that needs one to serve a jail term," said
Mutuku.
Below
is a photo of the student who is facing a jail term for a crime she did not
commit.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments