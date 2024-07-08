SHAME as SIFUNA and LEDAMA OLE KINA support a bill that allows state officers to secure government tenders – RAILA ODINGA should summon these traitors

Monday, July 8, 2024 - Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina and his Nairobi counterpart, Edwin Sifuna, have shocked Kenyans after they supported the Conflict of Interest Bill 2023 that will allow state officers to compete in government tenders
The Bill, which originated from the Cabinet, was considered by the
National Assembly before it was sent to the Senate.
Despite pretending to be reformists, Ole Kina and Sifuna supported
the retrogressive bill that would allow state houses to compete for government
tenders with ordinary mwananchi.
Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka said the Bill as passed by the
Senate amounts to handing the corrupt an open cheque to loot public funds with
abandon.
The lawmaker said he voted against the radical amendments that
crippled the fight against corruption.
"I voted NO for the Conflict of Interest Bill because it was to abet corruption.
"Passing the bill with the amendments therein was simply conniving with the corrupt in legalizing graft.
" State Officers and their
families must not be allowed to do business with the government," Onyonka
said.
