Goons allegedly hired by GACHAGUA to destroy properties during peaceful protests organized by Gen Zs demand for their dues (VIDEO).





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Hired goons from Tharaka Nithi County have accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of failing to pay them their dues after they allegedly infiltrated peaceful protests organized by Gen Zs and destroyed properties.

They claimed that Gachagua hired them and promised to pay them between Ksh1000 - Ksh 3,000.

However, they did not receive their dues as promised after destroying properties during the demos.

“We were hired and promised between Ksh 1,000 to Ksh 3,000. Dawa ya deni ni kulipa,” one of the hired goons said and urged Gachagua to honor his promise.

Gachagua’s name has featured prominently in the nationwide protests that were marred with chaos after hired goons started destroying properties.

It is alleged that NIS boss Noordin Haji forwarded an intelligence report to President William Ruto linking Gachagua to the violent protests.

Gachagua reportedly wanted to make the country ungovernable and oust Ruto.

Watch a video of the alleged goons accusing Gachagua of failing to pay them.

