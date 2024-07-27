See what RUTO told AISHA JUMWA after she demanded to be reappointed CS like the rest? You won’t believe this





Saturday, July 27, 2024 - President William Ruto has vowed to co-opt former Gender and Culture Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa after failing to reappoint her to Cabinet.

While addressing the residents of Kilifi County, the Head of State acknowledged Jumwa as a close political ally and vowed to heed her call.

Ruto lauded the former CS as a capable leader whose role in his administration was significant in driving the country forward.

According to Ruto, a conversation had already been held about Jumwa's new role in working with the newly nominated cabinet secretaries from the coastal region.

“I will not leave Aisha Jumwa behind, she is my sister and we will walk together, I will not leave her behind. Isn’t she capable?” Ruto asked.

“I have decided to nominate Hassan Ali Joho to my government, let him come together with Aisha Jumwa and work together,” he added.

Jumwa while addressing the same rally, commended Ruto for granting her the opportunity to serve in his administration despite failing to reinstate her.

The former Gender and Culture CS similarly promised to work with the Head of State even as she commended Ruto's leadership.

"He allowed me to serve the people of Kenya and I am grateful for that and I will continue to be thankful. I believe in Ruto because what he sees while sitting, I can't figure while standing," Aisha Jumwa commented.

"I want to thank him for nominating my brother Ali Hassan Joho and Salim Mvurya into his government. I have no problem with that. Let us all support the president," she added.

Ruto's sentiments come hardly a day after a section of Kilifi residents staged demonstrations demanding the immediate reinstatement of Aisha Jumwa.

