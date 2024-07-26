Video of SAKAJA’s goons attacking and robbing a cyclist while posing as pro-government protesters emerges - These guys are ruthless (WATCH).


Friday, July 26, 2024 - On Tuesday, goons allegedly hired by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja flocked to the city in motorbikes and disguised themselves as pro-government protesters.

The goons had been hired from Kibera, Dandora, Mathare, and other informal settlements to cause chaos and infiltrate peaceful protests organized by Gen Zs.

They were captured on camera attacking and robbing a cyclist along one of the major roads in Nairobi.

The cyclist was filming with his phone when the goons accosted him and wrestled him to the ground, before stealing his valuables.


Watch the video.

