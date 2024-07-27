MBADI, OPARANYA, WANDAYI, and JOHO in tears as it emerges that they may never be appointed as Cabinet Secretaries in RUTO’s Government - See what has happened.

Saturday, July 27, 2024 – The fate of ODM’s John Mbadi, Wycliffe Oparanya, Hassan Joho, and Opiyo Wandayi to sit in President William Ruto’s Cabinet now hangs in the balance.
This is after the Executive Director of
the Commission for Human Rights and Justice petition was filed to bar the ODM
bigwigs from becoming Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries.
According to the petitioner, appointing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies would destabilize the Opposition’s role in overseeing the government’s operations.
While seeking orders to halt the appointment
of the four, the petitioner argued the Opposition was constitutionally
recognised and thus nominating the four would pose an imbalance within the
opposition.
He further argued that the entire citizenry of
Kenya stood to suffer great prejudice and a violation and infringement of their
Constitutional Rights by allowing the opposition to join the government.
"The nomination and appointment of the
Interested Parties into the cabinet and/or government as secretaries shall
conflict with their constitutional duty bestowed upon the opposition
party," the petitioner argued.
"This shall also conflict with their
constitutional duty bestowed upon the opposition party by the people of Kenya and
the constitution to oversight the government."
The petitioner also demanded that an order be
issued stopping the process of vetting the four ODM members for the position of
cabinet secretaries.
"It is thus fair and just that the matter
be heard on a priority basis and the orders sought to be granted to protect the
constitution from its violation by the Respondents," stated the Director
of the Commission for Human Rights and Justice.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments