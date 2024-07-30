SABINA CHEGE blasts RUTO and RAILA as she vows to oppose any attempt to impeach DP GACHAGUA





Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - Nominated MP, Sabina Chege, has said she will not support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

President William Ruto’s close lieutenants, along with some ODM orphans, are collecting signatures to push for the impeachment of Gachagua, who is accused of gross misconduct and sponsoring the Gen Z protests.

However, speaking on Inooro TV on Tuesday, Sabina vowed to stick with Gachagua, arguing that he remains the kingpin of the Mt Kenya region.

"The Mt Kenya Kingpin is Rigathi Gachagua because he has the highest rank politically. I want to say that I would not sign the impeachment motion," Sabina said.

Sabina questioned why some MPs would want to impeach the DP at a time when President William Ruto is calling for unity.

She wondered what big mistake Gachagua has done to warrant his impeachment yet the president has appointed opposition members to the Cabinet.

"We have supported Azimio's Raila Odinga for the African Union Commission chairperson position, and brought ODM members to cabinet, does it mean that it's only our own who has done so much wrong that we want to remove him from office?" she posed.

