GACHAGUA’s goose is cooked as RUTO lines up his possible replacement as Deputy President – LOOK!





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - President William Ruto‘s lieutenants and some opposition Members of Parliament are burning the midnight oil trying to collect signatures to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

A report by a local daily alleged that a late-night meeting held on Saturday, July 27, involving 21 MPs at the house of a CS nominee resolved to table an impeachment motion against the DP on grounds of undermining the presidency and sponsoring Gen Z protests.

A source who attended the meeting confided to journalists that the 21 MPs are both from the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Orange Democratic Movement.

The MPs resolved to collect the requisite number of signatures required to impeach the second in command.

When the lawmaker was asked who will replace Gachagua as the deputy President, he said the President is mulling appointing Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro or his Kikuyu counterpart, Kimani Ichungwah.

“We have Ndindi and Ichung’wah and I Know they can perform well as Deputy President,” the lawmaker stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.