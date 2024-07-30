DCI grills three of GACHAGUA’s aides in a probe over allegations of sponsoring and financing the Gen Z protests.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) camped at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office over
the weekend, probing three of his aides in connection with the Gen Z protests
that have rocked the country over the past five weeks.
DCI sleuths, allegedly sent by President William Ruto’s aide
Farouk Kibet, believe that Gachagua played a role in the protests that led to
demonstrators storming Parliament on June 25, 2024.
The National Intelligence Service also believes that
Gachagua, through his proxies, mobilized youth across the country to overthrow
Ruto..
NIS also briefed the President that former President Uhuru
Kenyatta was involved in sponsoring chaos and anarchy in the country..
The DCI probe comes amid reports that at least 21 lawmakers
held a meeting at a Cabinet Secretary nominee's home to plot the Deputy
President's ouster.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments