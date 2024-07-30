DCI grills three of GACHAGUA’s aides in a probe over allegations of sponsoring and financing the Gen Z protests.





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) camped at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office over the weekend, probing three of his aides in connection with the Gen Z protests that have rocked the country over the past five weeks.

DCI sleuths, allegedly sent by President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, believe that Gachagua played a role in the protests that led to demonstrators storming Parliament on June 25, 2024.

The National Intelligence Service also believes that Gachagua, through his proxies, mobilized youth across the country to overthrow Ruto..

NIS also briefed the President that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was involved in sponsoring chaos and anarchy in the country..

The DCI probe comes amid reports that at least 21 lawmakers held a meeting at a Cabinet Secretary nominee's home to plot the Deputy President's ouster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST