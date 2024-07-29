RUTO now asks MPs to find him jobless youths and he will give them jobs abroad, passports and air tickets – Look! Is he trying to get rid of the stubborn Gen Zs?





Monday, July 29, 2024 – It appears President William Ruto is trying to get rid of the Gen Zs who are giving him sleepless nights through the weekly anti-government protests.

This is after he revealed that the country was exporting 1,000 young people every week to work in foreign countries.

The President made the revelation while speaking to Mwatate residents in Taita Taveta shortly after a church service.

Ruto remarked that the young Kenyans were being flown out of the country through coordination of different agencies and the State Department of Labour and Skill Development led by Principal Secretary (PS) Shadrack Mwadime.

According to the Head of State, mass human capital exportation was one of the ways his administration would solve the unemployment crisis.

“Every week, 1,000 young people leave Kenya through PS Mwadime to go and work in various countries,” he explained.

He urged Taita Taveta residents to take the opportunity and apply for jobs being offered in the Middle East and other parts of the world that Kenya has signed labour bilateral agreements.

Ruto tasked MPs to find constituents who were unemployed and willing to travel abroad.

“I have done my part in searching for jobs abroad and anyone who wants to travel will be given a passport within one week,” he revealed.

Ruto further revealed that once someone secures a job abroad, he will not be charged any air ticket.

The Ministry of Labour will ensure that the agency placing the Kenyan in that job caters for everything including plane tickets.

“We have 400,000 job opportunities for Kenyans to work abroad so it is up to you MPs to ensure young people get those opportunities,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST