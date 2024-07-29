BETTY KYALLO’s Ben 10 shares more PHOTOs spending time with her - She is drunk in love (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Betty Kyallo’s young boyfriend, Charlie Jones, shared photos on his Instagram stories of them spending time together on a date.

In one of the photos, Betty is seen kissing her boyfriend’s cheeks as they take a selfie.

Betty revealed her boyfriend's face in June this year after months of trying to keep him out of the public eye.

As they always say, age is just a number, and Charlie seems to be happy that he has found love despite the huge age difference with his partner Betty.

See photos of the couple.









