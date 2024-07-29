MARTHA KARUA turns down the offer to be RUTO’s next Attorney General – Look! This lady is too principled





Monday, July 29, 2024 - NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has turned down any invitation to be the Attorney General in President William Ruto's Cabinet.

The Attorney General's slot remains unoccupied as Rebecca Miano, who had previously been proposed to take it up, was moved to the Tourism Ministry.

An X user seemed to suggest that owing to her impeccable profile and legal practice, Karua would be the best fit for the AG post.

"I support Martha Karua for the position of Attorney General. Her advice is much needed by the government. Martha Karua should take the position immediately," said Peter Kariuki, who uploaded Karua's credentials.

But in a quick response, Karua declined the proposition.

"Thanks, not interested," she said.

Karua has been opposed to the likelihood of the opposition joining forces with the government and was not happy when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined Ruto’s administration when four of his top ODM allies were named in the new Cabinet.

The move has since forced Karua to ditch Azimio, saying it is the highest level of betrayal on the part of Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST