RUTO has panicked and is really terrified – See what his ‘goons’ did to this Gen Z hero who was just carrying the Kenyan flag and a whistle?





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – The ongoing anti-government protests by the Gen Zs have got President William Ruto really scared.

So scared of the Gen Z revolution that his goons are now arresting anyone and everyone they think could overthrow the government.

Today in Eldoret, police officers arrested a protester identified as Peter Njogu, who was buying a flag and a whistle with claims that the young Njogu was planning to overthrow Ruto’s government.

"I was arrested while buying a flag and a whistle.

"They have asked me to get in here, they are saying they want to ask me some questions.

"I don't know whether they will release me because they are saying I want to overthrow the government," Njogu stated.

His arrest has sparked further outrage among protestors, who see it as a crackdown on their right to peaceful assembly.

The deployment of police officers has been significant, with law enforcement agencies attempting to curb the rising unrest.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets, demanding changes and expressing their dissatisfaction with Ruto’s administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST