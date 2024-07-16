I will not join you in any dialogue with RUTO!! – WAMALWA tells RAILA ODINGA the traitor of Gen Zs.





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya (DAP) leader Eugene Wamalwa has said he is not ready to engage in dialogue with President William Ruto.

Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been marshalling opposition leaders to unite and engage in dialogue with President William Ruto to save the country from collapse due to Gen Z protests.

Despite being a close ally of Raila Odinga, Wamalwa stated he would not join the discussions.

“I am not boarding!” he wrote on his X account moments after President Ruto announced the timeliness of the dialogue conference.

A 150-strong forum—featuring 50 youth members and 100 representatives from religious institutions, civil society, professional organizations, and political parties—will convene to chart a path out of Kenya’s current crisis.

“We have had consultations and agreed that, to bring the country together to focus on the issues of priority, we will move ahead with the multisectoral forum,” Ruto said last week.

