Kindly send MUDAVADI, all PSs, Parastatal Heads and FAROUK KIBET home to placate Gen Zs – ODM MP advises RUTO.





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) member of Parliament has urged President William Ruto to heed the demands of Gen Zs by sacking Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and all principal secretaries and parastatal heads.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi also said all State House advisors and President William Ruto's personal assistant Farouk Kibet should also be dismissed.

“All advisors, statehouse honchos like Farouk Kibet, Musalia Mudavadi, Speakers of both houses, PSs, and heads of all parastatals must be dismissed immediately.

"Let's restructure our government," Amisi said.

Amisi, however, warned Gen Zs against unconstitutionally removing the President from power, stating it could destabilize the country.

"Getting Ruto out unconstitutionally will bring Kenya down.

"Let's start all over with clean, tribeless, competent people.

"Ruto can only be removed constitutionally to maintain the image of Kenya. Starting from zero is expensive. Kenya needs a renaissance," he added.

