RUTO has panicked and is desperate that’s why he is abducting people – GIDEON MOI reacts to ALFRED KETER’s abduction on Sunday

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 – Former Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has criticized President William Ruto and his goons following the abduction of former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter on Sunday.
Keter,
who is a vocal government critic, confirmed his abduction on Sunday by the
hooded government operatives before he was released later that day, and
Moi believes this is an attempt to create public fear as Kenya Kwanza
faces intense opposition.
According
to Gideon, Ruto has panicked due to the Gen Zs revolution and is now
desperately instilling public fear.
“On
Sunday, the nation witnessed the abduction of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred
Keter in Nairobi, another incident in a series of proliferating gangland-type
kidnappings.”
“This
alarming trend, including the abduction of numerous young people that we have
consistently and unequivocally condemned, heralds a grim future for the rule of
law that Kenya prides itself on.”
“Since
the onset of the vehement opposition to oppressive economic policies mounted by
young people, some of them remain missing, held incommunicado, while their
families are distressed about the whereabouts of their loved ones.
“This
desperate attempt to instill fear in the public and silence dissent is
unwarranted, uncalled for, and has no place in our nation,” Gideon said in a
statement.
Gideon
warned the law-enforcing agencies to carry out arrests in a manner that
respects the guidelines provided by the Constitution; otherwise, they would
make it worse for Ruto.
Keter
joined young people who protested against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi and
told them not to relent, especially in pursuit of calling out the MPs who
supported the unpopular bill.
