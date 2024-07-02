Has Governor MUTULA KILONZO JR. dumped KALONZO’s Wiper and joined RUTO’s UDA? Here is the ‘shocking’ revelation





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo has denied dumping Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper for President William Ruto’s UDA.

Speaking in Kibwezi East, Kilonzo complained that some politicians from the region were seeking to have him expelled from the Wiper Party.

Mutula remarked that some individuals had told Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka that he had decamped to join the ruling party United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

But while defending himself, Mutula stated that there was nothing further from the story and that he remained committed to the Wiper Party.

“They keep taking gossip up (to Kalonzo) that I have gone while I categorically stated I will never push a wheelbarrow,” he expounded, dismissing the accusations.

Mutula assured Makueni residents that he would never join UDA and as such, any communication from his political competitors should be dismissed.

The statement from Mutula came at a time when there were cracks in the Wiper leadership in the county.

The Governor who has been repeatedly accused of working closely with UDA remarked that he was not afraid of losing his seat in 2027.

“I did not get the governor’s seat by chance, I campaigned and so no one should threaten me and report me to my bosses,” he stated.

The first-term governor revealed that should he be voted out in 2027, he would retreat quietly to his Mbooni home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST