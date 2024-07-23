RUTO has ‘hired goons’ to disrupt peaceful Gen Z protests – See what UDA legislators inadvertently disclosed yesterday?





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Kenya Kwanza legislators have inadvertently revealed President William Ruto's plan to stop the Gen Z protests.

In a statement yesterday, Kenya Kwanza affiliated Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) threatened Gen Zs that they would not allow them to destabilize Ruto’s government with protests.

As a result, they told the Gen Zs to prepare for pro-government protests to counter them.

According to Ruto’s MCAs, government supporters also had the right to protest and protect the government if the planned protests were not called off.

“No one has the monopoly of violence and supporters of Government can also opt to mobilise and come out into the streets to defend it. This would only lead to escalation of the situation,” stated the UDA MCAs.

The leaders further told off Gen Z protestors stating that they were presenting unreasonable demands to the government which needed to cease.

“Unreasonable demands on the President and the Government must cease, especially where the demands have neither a constitutional nor legal basis,” stated the MCAs.

Further, the MCAs added that should any Kenyan feel that the government did not properly serve them, they could address their satisfaction during the general elections.

The MCAs have continued to call for an end to the violence that has been witnessed against businesses which they termed as being perpetrated under the disguise of peaceful protests.

Moreover, the MCAs stated that they were championing the rule of law through the constitution which allowed a change of government through legal means.

“It is also critical to repeat that Kenya is a democracy in high standing and it has no place for criminal and unconstitutional change of government,” read the statement in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST