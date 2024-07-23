Miraculous survival for a protester who was shot in the stomach and his internal organs almost ripped out (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - A youthful protester who was shot in the stomach during anti-government protests is recuperating well in hospital after he miraculously survived.

According to activist Hanifa Farsafi, the victim’s internal organs were almost ripped out after he was shot by rogue cops.

Those who rescued him and took him to the hospital thought he wouldn’t make it.

Although he cannot talk, he is in stable condition.

‘’We went to see him today, he can’t talk but is recuperating well. He’s actually a miracle case even the people who rescued him didn’t think he’d make it’’ Hanifa tweeted.

See photos.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.