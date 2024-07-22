RUTO rescues embattled Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA from impeachment as he summons MCAs to UDA headquarters





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again intervened in the impeachment attempts against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and ordered the process to be stopped.

Ruto, through UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, summoned the mover of the motion, Zipporah Kinya, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader to UDA headquarters.

According to Malala, owing to the current political developments in the country, it is not logical for the MCAs to proceed with the impeachment.

“In light of these developments, UDA party directs you to withdraw the impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza with immediate effect, in the interest of our party’s cohesion and stability,” said Malala.

“Given the current socio-political climate across the country, it is imperative that we, as a party, demonstrate unity and strategic foresight,” he added.

Malala directed Kinya to report to UDA offices this morning for a comprehensive discussion on the matter to come up with a way forward.

Malala also disclosed that party leadership scheduled to hold another consultative meeting with Kinya and other MCAs on Thursday over the issue.

Malala says the withdrawal of the impeachment motion will demonstrate unity and give the party room to initiate strategic foresight to avert any future conflict that might result in straining political relationships further.

In her motion, Kinya had accused Mwangaza of alleged gross violation of the Constitution, alleged gross violation of various national and county laws, and alleged abuse of office, among other issues.

