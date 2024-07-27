RAILA ODINGA accused of silencing LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO after going to bed with RUTO – 'She no longer supports the Gen Z revolution'





Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has been accused of silencing Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, who was previously vocal in defending young protesters being arrested and killed by rogue Kenyan police officers.

When the protests began five weeks ago, Faith, nicknamed ‘Madam President’ was very committed to defending the Gen Zs who were arrested or abducted by police.

However, in the last two weeks, Faith has remained silent, despite police continuing their extrajudicial activities by abducting and killing Kenyan youths.

A Kenyan on X revealed on Friday that it was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who urged Faith Odhiambo to go easy on President William Ruto’s government and not question the police killings or abductions.

“Have you noticed something? Once @WilliamsRutothrew a bone to greedy Kanda Bondoman@RailaOdinga, the @LawSocietyofKeprezo @FaithOdhiambo8who had turned so radical in supporting Goon Zs totally toned down.

"She now preaches peace. Mtu wetu anakula. Wajinga nyinyi. Bure kabisa,” Ogeto Sironga wrote on his X.

