KALONZO raises alarm as it emerges that RUTO is secretly planning to nominate Kenya Kwanza politicians as IEBC commissioners after buying off RAILA – Look!





Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of scheming to rig the 2027 elections.

This is after it emerged that Ruto was secretly planning to nominate a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians as commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking in Nyeri County, Kalonzo claimed he received reports of plans by the Head of State to buy off some of the politicians affiliated with Opposition parties, like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.

According to Kalonzo, the bribed Azimio coalition politicians would then be compelled by Ruto to unwarrantedly approve the IEBC commissioners.

However, Kalonzo vowed to reject commissioners who would be nominated in an unjustified manner.

“These people are so desperate even in putting up the new IEBC commission.

"They want to ensure that those who will be choosing the commissioners are from Kenya Kwanza,” Kalonzo alleged.

“We will not accept, they are bribing people in Azimio to ensure those who will be chosen as commissioners are from Kenya Kwanza,” he added.

Kalonzo’s claims come after Ruto nominated Raila Odinga’s allies in ODM to his Cabinet; a move that has left a lot to be desired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST