My conscience cannot allow me to join RUTO’s Government – KALONZO MUSYOKA declares





Saturday, July 27,2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has reiterated his stance that he won't join forces with President William Ruto in the government of national unity.

Speaking on Friday in Othaya, Nyeri county, Kalonzo said that even the President knows they can't work together.

"They think that Kalonzo Musyoka can join their government? I can't, my conscience will not allow me, for the love of this nation we will stand.

"Even President William Ruto knows that I will be his opposition, that he openly knows," Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President spoke during the symbolic ceremony for Priesthood for Prophetess Leah Overflow at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa in Kihome, Othaya constituency, Nyeri county.

On Wednesday, Ruto announced his final list of cabinet nominees, save for two slots: Attorney General and EAC and the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development.

Among the nominees were four members of Azimio who are close allies to coalition chief Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST