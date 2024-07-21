RAILA gives RUTO a list of people he should never appoint to his Cabinet; otherwise, Gen Zs will eat him alive





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has asked President William Ruto not to reappoint Cabinet Secretaries that he had earlier dismissed from duty.

In an address dispatched from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Raila revealed that he was opposing the move as a way of showing solidarity with anti-government protests spearheaded by the Gen Zs.

Raila termed the issues raised by Gen Zs, including the appointment of fresh Cabinet Secretaries, as genuine issues that had also been raised by Azimio in 2023.

This comes even as Ruto had already reappointed some of the dismissed Cabinet Secretaries back to Cabinet.

They include Kithure Kindiki (Interior Security), Aden Duale (Defence), Alice Wahome (Lands and Public Works), Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport), and Rebecca Miano (Attorney General).

Former Gender CS Aisha Jumwa had also on Saturday campaigned to be reinstated to the Cabinet during an event in Kilifi County.

