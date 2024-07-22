Tragedy as Dr. KEITH MANDELA, the Chief Finance Officer at Kotani Pay, takes his own life by jumping from the eighth floor of an apartment in Kikuyu, shortly after calling his girlfriend.





Monday, July 22, 2024- The medical fraternity is mourning the untimely demise of Dr. Keith Mandela Makori, who died over the weekend after jumping from the eighth floor of an apartment in Kikuyu.

Makori, 30, had earlier called his girlfriend and registered suicidal ideation.

Makori’s girlfriend reported the concerns to one of his friends.

The friend happened to have hosted the deceased and on receiving the call, he rushed back to the house where he found him sprawled on the ground with injuries on the head, both legs broken and he was bleeding from the mouth and nose.

He immediately called an ambulance but unfortunately, the victim was declared dead on arrival at the Karen hospital.

Keith Mandela was the Chief Finance Officer at Kotani Pay, a fintech company.

He has previously served as Head of Research and Strategy at IConnect Global, Head of Research at EOS Nairobi, and Community Manager at the African Digital Assets Foundation.

He had great exposure and involvement in blockchain technology, adding on to his background as an accountant, researcher, and medic.

Medics have taken to social media to mourn their colleague and described him as young and brilliant.

He was reportedly battling depression, leading to suicide.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.