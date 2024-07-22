Tragedy as Dr. KEITH MANDELA, the Chief Finance Officer at Kotani Pay, takes his own life by jumping from the eighth floor of an apartment in Kikuyu, shortly after calling his girlfriend.

Monday, July 22, 2024- The medical fraternity is mourning the untimely demise of Dr. Keith Mandela Makori, who died over the weekend after jumping from the eighth floor of an apartment in Kikuyu.
Makori, 30,
had earlier called his girlfriend and registered suicidal ideation.
Makori’s
girlfriend reported the concerns to one of his friends.
The friend
happened to have hosted the deceased and on receiving the call, he rushed back
to the house where he found him sprawled on the ground with injuries on the
head, both legs broken and he was bleeding from the mouth and nose.
He
immediately called an ambulance but unfortunately, the victim was declared dead
on arrival at the Karen hospital.
Keith Mandela
was the Chief Finance Officer at Kotani Pay, a fintech company.
He has
previously served as Head of Research and Strategy at IConnect Global, Head of
Research at EOS Nairobi, and Community Manager at the African Digital Assets
Foundation.
He had great
exposure and involvement in blockchain technology, adding on to his background
as an accountant, researcher, and medic.
Medics have
taken to social media to mourn their colleague and described him as young and
brilliant.
He was reportedly battling depression, leading to suicide.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments