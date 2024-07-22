Msilete ujinga ya Wakenya hapa! Mimi si RUTO - MUSEVENI vows to crush Ugandan Gen Zs who will protest against his corrupt govt on Tuesday

Monday, July 22, 2024 - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has warned of bloodshed if the Ugandan Gen Zs make good their threat to demonstrate against his government on Tuesday.
This follows plans by Ugandan youth to demonstrate in
Kampala and other parts of Uganda.
In a televised address to the
nation on Saturday night, Museveni went President William Ruto’s way by
accusing foreign powers of a scheme to finance anti-government protests in his
country.
Ruto had earlier accused the
United States-based Ford Foundation of financing Gen Z-led protests across the
country.
In his remarks, Museveni stopped short of naming the
specific foreign organization he accused of financing the demonstrations.
While urging the youth not to be
taken advantage of by the foreign powers, Museveni remarked that should they
not heed his advice, they would be met with brute force and many would lose
their lives.
He warned that holding
demonstrations in Kampala while he was the President was akin to playing with
fire.
“What right do you have to seek
to generate chaotic behaviour? We are busy producing wealth, you are getting
cheap food, and other people in other parts of the world are starving,” he confronted
the Ugandan youth.
“And you here, you want to
disturb us, you are playing with fire. We cannot allow you to disturb us."
Incidentally, the Ugandan
protests are planned for Tuesday at the same time Kenyan youth have planned
their demonstrations.
In Uganda, the youth are
clamouring for the end of corruption in Museveni’s government while in Kenya
there has been a call for good governance.
