Msilete ujinga ya Wakenya hapa! Mimi si RUTO - MUSEVENI vows to crush Ugandan Gen Zs who will protest against his corrupt govt on Tuesday





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has warned of bloodshed if the Ugandan Gen Zs make good their threat to demonstrate against his government on Tuesday.

This follows plans by Ugandan youth to demonstrate in Kampala and other parts of Uganda.

In a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, Museveni went President William Ruto’s way by accusing foreign powers of a scheme to finance anti-government protests in his country.

Ruto had earlier accused the United States-based Ford Foundation of financing Gen Z-led protests across the country.

In his remarks, Museveni stopped short of naming the specific foreign organization he accused of financing the demonstrations.

While urging the youth not to be taken advantage of by the foreign powers, Museveni remarked that should they not heed his advice, they would be met with brute force and many would lose their lives.

He warned that holding demonstrations in Kampala while he was the President was akin to playing with fire.

“What right do you have to seek to generate chaotic behaviour? We are busy producing wealth, you are getting cheap food, and other people in other parts of the world are starving,” he confronted the Ugandan youth.

“And you here, you want to disturb us, you are playing with fire. We cannot allow you to disturb us."

Incidentally, the Ugandan protests are planned for Tuesday at the same time Kenyan youth have planned their demonstrations.

In Uganda, the youth are clamouring for the end of corruption in Museveni’s government while in Kenya there has been a call for good governance.

