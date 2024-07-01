Proprietors of popular night clubs in Naivasha die in a grisly road accident while driving under the influence of alcohol - Their Range Rover was written off (PHOTOs).

Monday, July 1, 2024 - The business fraternity in Naivasha is mourning following the death of two prominent businessmen who died in a grisly road accident over the weekend.
Mashwa, the proprietor of Old Station Club, and Ngash, the
owner of Option 2 Club at Buffalo Mall, died on the spot alongside another
businesswoman when their Range Rover collided head-on with a trailer on the
Nakuru-Nairobi highway.
The victims were reportedly driving home from a drinking
spree when the accident occurred.
The posh Range Rover was written off following the fatal accident.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments