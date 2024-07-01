35-year-old BETTY KYALLO spotted having fun with her Gen Z boyfriend in a night club - This boy is driving her crazy (VIDEO).





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo was spotted in one of the uptown nightclubs having memorable moments with her 26-year-old boyfriend.

The mother of one took to the dancefloor with her boyfriend and jammed to love songs as they danced the night away.

Betty, 35, looked stylish in a short skirt, college jacket, and white sneakers.

She was all smiles as she enjoyed fun moments with her boyfriend.

Betty confirmed that she was off the market last month and hinted that she is planning to get babies with her boyfriend.

A section of social media users trolled her for falling in love with a man younger than her but she said she is unbothered by online attacks.

Watch video.

35-year-old BETTY KYALLO spotted having fun with her Gen Z boyfriend in a night club - This boy is driving her crazy pic.twitter.com/oYJuE1Mgv3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 1, 2024

