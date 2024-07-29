Popular Kikuyu gospel artist takes own life after falling into depression - Mental health problem should be declared a national disaster.





Monday, July 29, 2024 - A fast-rising Kikuyu gospel singer identified as Mose K has reportedly taken his own life after silently battling depression.

News of the singer’s death was announced on Facebook by popular gospel singer Shiru Wa GP.

Sniru Wa GP had done several collaborations with the deceased singer.

Moses reportedly took his life by drowning himself at a dam in Kijabe.

“Saddened by the passing on one of this young soul Mose K.

"Depression is real and it kills. May his soul rest peace in eternal peace,” Shiru Wa GP, one of the most popular Kikuyu gospel singers, posted on her social media pages.

His death has come as a shocker to fellow artists in the Kikuyu gospel industry because they didn’t know that he was battling depression.

One of his close friends who interacted with him before he died said he was in a jovial mood.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.