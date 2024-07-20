Planes, banks, railways and media services halted worldwide after global IT outage linked to Microsoft services

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Banks, airlines, supermarkets, and rail companies in most parts of the world have been severely affected by a global IT outage connected to Microsoft devices, the tech giant has revealed, saying it is working to resolve the issue.
Flights have been grounded in several countries, and both
rail and air companies in the UK and USA are reporting “widespread IT issues.”
American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and
Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft said it
resolved its cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.
Big media corporations like Sky News are off-air as at press
time while Ryanair and Edinburgh Airport have alerted their passengers about
potential disruptions across its network due to the third-party system outage.
In a statement, Ryanair said:
“Potential disruptions across
the network (Fri 19 July) due to a global 3rd party system outage. Affected
passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling across the network on
Fri 19 July should check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight.
We advise passengers to arrive at the airport 3 hours in advance of their
flight to avoid any disruptions. We regret any inconvenience caused to
passengers by this 3rd party IT issue, which is outside of Ryanair’s control
and affects all airlines operating across the network.”
Edinburgh Airport has also warned passengers of longer wait
times due to the outage, which has caused its departure board to freeze.
The airport said: “An IT
system outage means wait times are longer than usual at the airport. This
outage is affecting many other businesses, including airports. Work is ongoing
to resolve this and our teams are on hand to assist where we can. Passengers
are thanked for their patience.”
