Romantic man hires personal chef for girlfriend after she revealed her cravings







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - A man is being praised on X after his woman shared the extent he went to satisfy her cravings.

X user, Achalugo shared how she was craving toast bread with scrambled eggs and hot chocolate.

Since it's not something easily obtainable in many restaurants, the man hired a private chef to visit his girlfriend’s house and make the meal.

Achalugo shared her chat with her boyfriend and it has been liked by over 8,400 X users, many of whom commented to hail the boyfriend.