'All the Trumpites are going to be running wild for four years' - HULK HOGAN rips off shirt to support TRUMP (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan electrified the crowd on the final night of the Republican National Convention in his own signature style, as he ripped his shirt in vintage “Hulkamania” style in support of former US president Donald Trump.
Hogan, who came out to the strains of his theme song “Real
American,” called former President Donald Trump a “gladiator,” and described
him and Vice presidential nominee JD Vance as a formidable “tag team,” in
reference to wrestling.
Then, in quintessential Hulk Hogan style, he ripped open his
shirt to reveal a “Trump-Vance 2024” t-shirt.
“All the real Americans are
going to be named Trumpites. Because all the Trumpites are going to be running
wild for four years,” he said.
Hogan later said that only Trump could “clean this up” when
talking about the U.S., and said he’s known the former president for more than
30 years.
Watch the video below
I’ve seen it all now 😂@HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/vy6ei4tAMO— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 19, 2024
