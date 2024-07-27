I don’t want to be Attorney General in your Government – KALONZO MUSYOKA tells RUTO





Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has insisted that he is not interested in becoming Attorney General in President William Ruto’s Government.

Speaking on Friday, Kalonzo, who is against the formation of a government of national unity, said he has previously served as Vice President, a position higher than Attorney General.

"Nobody has offered any position to me or to Wiper.

"That thing about the Attorney General is a mirage.

"I may be senior counsel which is okay, maybe that's the attraction but this guy has been vice president of the republic and has been a minister in many portfolios, do you expect me to serve Ruto as Attorney General?

"I think he's expecting too much," Kalonzo said.

He was responding to remarks that he would be appointed to the Cabinet to fill one of the two vacant slots left by Ruto.

One is the Attorney General, and the other is the East African Community and ASAL regions.

In his appointments, Ruto picked four leaders from the Opposition party ODM to join his Cabinet.

They include Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, John Mbadi, and Opiyo Wandayi, all of whom have been given cabinet portfolios.

