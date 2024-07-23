RUTO committed political suicide by reappointing his sacked CSs to Cabinet – Gen Zs should now finish what they started





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – Renowned Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has urged the Gen Zs to finish what they started after President William Ruto refused to listen to them by reappointing his corrupt Cabinet Secretaries that he sacked two weeks ago.

Abdullahi is among the quarters that have expressed their reservation about Ruto's new Cabinet nomination.

The president proposed 11 people on Friday to be approved by the National Assembly to sit in the Cabinet.

Six of the nominees were picked from the dismissed Cabinet; Kithure Kindiki returned to his Interior docket, Aden Duale back to the Defence Ministry, Alice Wahome to the Lands and Public Works Ministry, Davis Chirchir moved to the Roads and Transport Ministry, and Rebecca Miano the proposed Attorney General.

The new faces are Debra Mulongo (Health), Julius Ogamba (Education), Andrew Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Eric Muriithi (Water) and Margaret Ndungu (ICT).

Reacting to the nomination, Ahmednasir argued that it mirrored his earlier pronouncement that Ruto would unveil himself as the country's main problem should he flunk in the reconstitution of his government.

According to the lawyer, Ruto was in no position to reinstate the people he had fired and even outlined the grounds for their dismissal.

"The appointment of 11 CSs by President William Ruto is quintessential Rutoian," said the lawyer.

