Nursing student, 22, found beaten to death after dad's warning to judge about releasing her abusive boyfriend from jail







Friday, July 12, 2024 - A 22-year-old college student was found b3aten to death and wrapped in a sheet in the backseat of her car days after her father warned a judge that if her boyfriend was let out of jail, he would kill her.

Lauren Johansen’s b0dy was discovered mutilated and wrapped in trash bags and a sheet on July 3 in the Wolf River Cemetery in Harrison County days after her boyfriend, who was detained for assaulting her, was released on bond.

Her father says that the man charged in her murder, boyfriend Bricen Rivers, had just bonded out of jail days earlier after he was held for aggravated kidnapping for brutally beating her and holding her hostage during a December trip to Nashville.

"You can see what happened when he hit her 100 times back in December so just imagine what he did to her when nobody was around to save her," her father, Lance Johansen, told the Daily Mail following his daughter's brutal murder.

"I sat in the courtroom in Nashville and told the judge that if they let him out, he was going to kill her," the slain student’s father, Lance Johansen, told WLOX.





"He had assaulted her — this was probably the fifth or sixth time where they would get into a fight and he would beat her."

Rivers, 23, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond.

He was arrested last Thursday, July 4, following a six-hour manhunt, NOLA.com reported.

Lauren Johansen, who was originally from Gulfport, was attending the University of Southern Mississippi to get a nursing degree, her father, who is an orthopaedic surgeon, said.

The 22-year-old was first reported missing early July 2 when her sister woke up alone in their shared Hattiesburg apartment with the front door wide open and their security camera smashed. Lance Johansen



That same morning, her father woke up to a notification that her Life360, a location-tracking app, had been turned off.

He reported her missing to the Hattiesburg Police Department and the next day, officers informed him that they located her car in a nearby cemetery.

"I knew she was dead," Lance Johansen told WLOX, detailing how she was found wrapped up in trash bags in the backseat of her car.

"She was basically beaten to death. Her face was smashed in, her head was smashed in, she was brutally beaten to the point she couldn’t see out of either eye when she finally died and there were multiple h0les in her head," he said.

He continued: "I helped the coroner lift her body out of the car. It was just mutilated."

The heartbroken father slammed the criminal justice system in Tennessee for failing his family, saying Rivers’ bond should have never been reduced.





Rivers, who initially was held on $251,000, had his bond lowered to $150,000 after he had been in jail for seven months.

Before Rivers’ arrest in December 2023, police officers found Lauren Johansen badly beaten and trying to escape a rental vehicle as Rivers reached for a firearm.

"I think the criminal justice system in Nashville, Tennessee, failed my daughter and our family. The world shouldn’t work this way," the bereaved father told WLOX.

"She was really beautiful, super, super smart. She had dreams and hopes that were larger than life. Everything she did, everything she touched."