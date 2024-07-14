Meta lifts restriction on DONALD TRUMP's Facebook and Instagram accounts







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has lifted restrictions on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, days after Trump criticized Zuckerberg online.

On Friday, July 12, Meta announced the removal of all limits on Trump's official Facebook and Instagram pages as he approaches the GOP nomination at the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis," Meta stated.

Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram in 2021 following the Capitol insurrection, and from Twitter as well. Meta reinstated his accounts last year but said they would monitor for potential violations that could lead to further suspension.

Now, the restrictions are fully removed, just days after Trump lashed out at Zuckerberg on Truth Social, a platform Trump created after his mainstream social media ban. Trump posted, "All I can say is that if I'm elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON'T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!"





It's unclear if Trump's post influenced Meta's decision, but Meta has stated that both Trump and President Biden will be held to the same standards as other users, including policies to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence.

It remains to be seen if Trump will become more active on Facebook and Instagram or continue to focus on Truth Social.